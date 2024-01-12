comScore

Quantum Brief

Prasar Bharati implements key revisions in DD Free Dish e-auction methodology

The content declaration process for broadcasters has been refined, with a new emphasis on ensuring 75 percent of the channel's content aligns with the declared genre and language.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyJan 12, 2024 3:57 PM
Prasar Bharati implements key revisions in DD Free Dish e-auction methodology
The key changes include replacing "AllIndiaRadio" with "Aakashwani" and adjusting the categorisation of channels in different buckets. (Representative Image: Kabiur Rahman Riyad via Unsplash)

In a recent notification, Prasar Bharati has announced amendments to the e-auction methodology for allotment of Slots of DD Free Dish Platform to private satellite channels initially notified on January 27, 2023.

The key changes include replacing "AllIndiaRadio" with "Aakashwani" and adjusting the categorisation of channels in different buckets.

According to the revised methodology, Bucket A+ will now feature GEC (Hindi/Urdu) channels, Bucket A will host movie (Hindi/Urdu) channels, and Bucket B will include music (Hindi/Urdu), sports (Hindi/Urdu), Bhojpuri language, and other remaining Hindi/Urdu genres.

Bucket C is dedicated to news and current affairs (Hindi/Urdu), and Bucket D encompasses devotional/spiritual/Ayush, all genres of Marathi and Punjabi Channels, and news and current affairs (English). Additionally, Bucket R1 will cover languages not represented in other buckets.

The content declaration process for broadcasters has been refined, with a new emphasis on ensuring 75 percent of the channel's content aligns with the declared genre and language. Broadcasters will need to maintain this ratio, excluding advertisements and promos.

Prasar Bharati has also provided an illustrative example for a mid-year e-auction, detailing the pro-rata reserve prices for vacant MPEG-2 slots and the round-wise starting reserve prices for participating buckets.

These amendments aim to streamline the slot allotment process, providing clearer guidelines for broadcasters participating in the DD Free Dish Platform's e-auction.


Tags
First Published on Jan 12, 2024 3:57 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

WhatsApp's lesser-known features - what are they and how do they work?

WhatsApp's lesser-known features - what are they and how do they work?

Quantum Brief

DNPA Awards 2024: Meet the high-powered Grand Jury

DNPA Awards 2024: Meet the high-powered Grand Jury

Quantum Brief

Zomato releases a series of festive ad films for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti

Zomato releases a series of festive ad films for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti

Quantum Brief

Publicis kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes, powered by AI

Publicis kicks off 2024 with the One-to-One Wishes, powered by AI

Quantum Brief

Krafton's BGMI rolls out a campaign integrating gaming into Indian culture

Krafton's BGMI rolls out a campaign integrating gaming into Indian culture

Quantum Brief

Shantanu Deshpande calls out the absurdity of a “dude” selling “zero marketing costs” workshops

Shantanu Deshpande calls out the absurdity of a “dude” selling “zero marketing costs” workshops

Quantum Brief

Microsoft overtakes Apple; becomes world's most valuable company

Microsoft overtakes Apple; becomes world's most valuable company