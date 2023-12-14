Prasar Bharati invites e-tenders for media sales agency for its OTT platform: Exclusive

Prasar Bharati is actively seeking a media sales agency to oversee the inventory sale of its upcoming OTT platform. E-tenders have been issued for interested parties. The selected agency will be tasked with handling pre, during, and post-launch activities, including content acquisition for the OTT platform. Expectation of providing a minimum sales guarantee is set at Rs 5 crore for the platform's first year.

Being the public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati doesn't intend to charge its viewers any fees to consume content on its platform (at least in its initial phase), and therefore the source of revenue would be predominantly platform advertising, licensing fee, aggregator fee or a revenue share model.

As per the tender document, the onboarded media agency has to figure out and create an inventory of hyper local advertising, sports advertising, advertising for new launches and others from the first day itself.

“We are looking for integrated or independent services of one or more agencies which are expected to support Prasar Bharati through the important media selling milestones of the platform which includes the selected agency coordination with regional media sales team of Prasar Bharati to create an inventory pipeline (advertising) for the OTT platform backed by relevant data,” said the tender document,

The agency will also be required to create strategic price points for ad-sells, to create an ad sales network that includes primary clients, interested in direct ad inventory, any other agency buying the inventory for their respective clients.

Media selling deliverables

Planning responsibilities for the agency would include media plan development, refinements and amendments, as needed throughout the course of the fiscal year, media sales strategy development, target audience development for all core general market targets, diversity efforts and coordinating with Prasar Bharati media sales team in developing cohesive national, fully integrated media plan that aligns the broadcaster’s goals.

Among all responsibilities, the agency will also be required to coordinate with other agency disciplines, internal client resources, and third-party providers to establish and maintain reporting systems against key ROl metrics.

Client vigilance, research and modelling, media aggregation, media analytics and delivery roles for the selected agency is also defined in the tender invite.

Types of ad formats that would be available on Prasar Bharati’s OTT offering includes banner ads, overlay ads, pre-roll ads, mid-roll ads and post-roll ads.

Spots would be available on a 15 to 30 second basis but may vary based on clients requirements. Any other ad format may also be considered as per the requirement of the client.

Qualification criteria

Alongside being a legal entity registered in India, bidder is expected to have an average turnover of at least Rs 15 crore from the last three financial years from media sales/buying, communication services. Bidder should preferably be profit-making as per the audited consolidated financial statements in the last three financial years.