Prega News releases new video campaign #SheCanCarryBoth

Prega News, the pregnancy test kit brand from Mankind Pharma, released a new video campaign titled #SheCanCarryBoth leading up to International Women's Day on March 8th. The video highlights and celebrates women who balance their professional and personal responsibilities.

The video features acclaimed actress Pooja Gor as Meenal, a dedicated teacher in the final weeks of her pregnancy. Despite her condition, Meenal is committed to the education of her students. She selflessly provides extra classes and support to the weaker 12th grade students to help them pass their upcoming board exams. While the rest of the school staff might have written off the children who fail their exams, with some even suggesting Meenal focus on her own unborn child, she carries on because after all, these are her children too.

"With #SheCanCarryBoth, we wanted to showcase an inspiring woman who embodies strength, compassion and purpose in playing her dual roles as an educator and mother-to-be," said Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President, Sales and Marketing Head of Mankind’s Consumer Business Unit. "Meenal's story reflected the quiet struggles of women everywhere who balance professional expectations and personal duties with grace."

According to a Quint report, 'Approximately 50% of working women continue to work through their pregnancy with an unwavering commitment.' Aligning with this sentiment, the affirmative message of #SheCanCarryBoth is a reinforcement of Prega News’ commitment to celebrating and empowering women across India. This also particularly resonates with Mankind Pharma, which has a sizeable number of women employees in its workforce.

"We are proud to have honoured women like Meenal who uplift their communities through small daily acts of courage and kindness," Chatterjee continued. "Mankind Pharma is dedicated to creating positive social change and progressive values. The #SheCanCarryBoth video champions gender equality by showing an inspirational woman thriving in both her career and family life."