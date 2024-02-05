Press Council of India urges newspapers to check the credentials of companies placing job advertisements

In a bid to protect consumer interests especially that of the younger audiences, the Press Council of India ( PCI ) has urged newspapers to cross-check the credentials of the respective companies placing advertisements for jobs.

"Print Media should cross-check the credentials of the Company/Organisation/ Institution/Person and carry out proper verification to establish their bona fides before booking Advertisements of Employment by private companies or under Government or Semi-Government Schemes or Programmes to protect the vulnerable unemployed youth from fraudsters," the PCI said, quoting from the Norms of Journalistic Conduct.

It also urged newspaper organisations to establish effective advertisement booking policies to keep job seekers guarded against misleading advertisements.

Previously, the PCI had asked the print media to withhold from publishing content related to the Ram Mandir consecration that may be 'false or manipulated or has the potential to disturb communal harmony or public order'.