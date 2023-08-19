Prime series Made in Heaven called out by Tarun Tahiliani

Popular OTT series Made in Heaven which aired recently on Amazon Prime is called out by designer Tarun Tahiliani for not giving due credit to him and his team and breaching trust. Significant portions of the second episode of Made In Heaven were styled using clothes provide by Tarun Tahiliani studio.

In a series of Instagram stories, Tahiliani condemned OTT series Made in Heaven for showcasing a fictitious designer presenting clothes designed by Tarun Tahiliani studio during the said episode.

According to him, Made In Heaven team should have engaged a costume designer, have costumes designed and proceeded as they saw fit.