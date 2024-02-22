Prime Video addresses ‘Elephant in the Room’ via campaign for upcoming series Poacher

Amazon Original Series Poacher, has ignited intrigue and excitement, with its powerful and gripping storyline. The crime series, based on true events, is a presentation by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The crime series sheds light on the extensive scale of ivory poaching, based on a real-life case that took place in Kerala in 2015. Through strategic initiatives designed to ignite intrigue and awareness, and to build dialogue the streaming service has created life-sized installations in prominent locations across the country.

From oversized faux elephant tusks in glass boxes at prominent locations in Mumbai to highlight the scale of the issue, to elephant crime scenes in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, the service has been successful in creating conversations about the issue of wildlife crime, to strongly convey that - “Murder is Murder”- be if of a human, or an animal. The elephant crime scenes are located in areas such as Mumbai's Bandstand and Powai, Delhi's Janakpuri and Saket, and Bengaluru’s Shantiniketan.

Poacher promises to offer viewers a glimpse of a global issue that has not been widely explored on screen - the world of wildlife crime. While the show emphasizes on elephant poaching, it does it through the lens and tonality of a crime thriller, by highlighting one of the biggest ivory poaching cases in Indian history. Based on court documents and testimonials, Poacher is a series that aims to provoke the urgent issue of wildlife crime. The series aims to engage audiences and allow them to discover the story's deeper message as they watch it. With its unique storytelling and powerful message, the show will leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.