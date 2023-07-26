Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank join hands to launch campaign to aid Himachal Pradesh flood victims

In the wake of the devastating floods that have befallen Himachal Pradesh, Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank have come together to launch a campaign aimed at raising funds for the affected communities.

The ‘Help our Mountains Heal’ digital campaign intends to make a positive impact and retain the natural beauty of the mountains. Through this campaign, Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank are raising awareness on the situation in the flood hit state and appealing to individuals to donate to the chief minister’s relief fund to support the flood affected victims.

The core concept of the campaign revolves around a simple yet profound analogy – ‘The mountains are big and elderly and just like our elders, they have nurtured, protected, and helped us all these years. And today, when they are facing such a calamity, it is our responsibility to act big and stand with them because just like the elders of our families, they will never trouble us by asking for help.’

"The intent of the campaign was to keep it simple but impactful. While creating this campaign, we made sure that we acknowledge a simple truth that we are because of the mountains and not the other way around. We also ensured that the grace and dignity of the mountains were never compromised,” said Srijan Shukla, executive creative director, Publicis Worldwide.