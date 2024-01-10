Rajasthan assembly to launch its own TV and WhatsApp channels

The Rajasthan assembly announced its plans to start its own television channel to broadcast proceedings of the House so that people are aware of the assembly’s actions and activities.

Vasudev Devnani, a speaker of the House on Tuesday, said that similar to Sansad TV, a TV channel along with a WhatsApp channel of the Rajasthan Assembly will be started to provide immediate information of activities to people. Devnani also announced that the functioning of the assembly will be made paperless.

Sansad TV is the official parliamentary channel of India. As per the channel’s website, it was formed in 2021 after the merger of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV.

Furthermore, Devnani added that latest information technology will be used in making the proceedings of the Assembly paperless.

Officials have been asked to work under the provisions of the Information Technology Act to ensure safety of the Assemble from the possibility of cyber threats.

A head desk will be set up soon on the Assembly’s premises to train and teach members the importance and use cases of digital security, Devnani added.