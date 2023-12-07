comScore

Quantum Brief

Rajasthan Royals and Curefoods join hands ahead of 2024 IPL season

The partnership aims to get fans to adopt healthier lifestyles and make informed choices, not only in terms of diet but also in physical activity.

By  Storyboard18Dec 7, 2023 1:55 PM
Rajasthan Royals and Curefoods join hands ahead of 2024 IPL season
The partnership will see Rajasthan Royals and Curefoods collaborate on a multitude of initiatives, including exclusive digital content, interactive fan experiences, and wellness campaigns. (Image sourced via X - @Rajasthan Royals)

Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals today announced a digital-first partnership with Curefoods, a house of F&B brands in India and a player in the healthy food industry. Curefoods will become the official partner of the Royals during the 2024 season.

The partnership aims to inspire fans to adopt healthier lifestyles and make informed choices, not only in terms of diet but also in physical activity.

Leveraging the strong foothold of the Royals' social media platforms, the collaboration is designed to introduce a series of digitally driven initiatives that will captivate fans on a new level, both within and beyond the cricketing arena.

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, "We are excited to announce this unique partnership with Curefoods which will unlock the power of digital platforms and help us connect with our fans and their consumers at a deeper level. This digital-first partnership will create customer delight at scale through unique experiences for our fans by leveraging our shared values of innovation and technology.”

Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, also commented on the exciting collaboration, “We are thrilled to be associating with Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 season. With this association, we want to promote the importance on healthy eating using the brilliant platform which Rajasthan Royals provides. This partnership will help us reach out to millions of potential consumers who are looking to start their health journey.”

The partnership will see Rajasthan Royals and Curefoods collaborate on a multitude of initiatives, including exclusive digital content, interactive fan experiences, and wellness campaigns. The two brands will leverage technology and digital platforms to connect with fans in innovative ways, enhancing overall fan engagement during the 2024 season.


Tags
First Published on Dec 7, 2023 1:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Maruti Suzuki announces launch of first EV in FY 24-25

Quantum Brief

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Bajaj Auto to achieve EV profitability at a relatively lower threshold

Quantum Brief

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Games24x7 unveils its new brand identity

Quantum Brief

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Good Glamm Group collaborates with Shoppers Stop to provide new omni-channel experience

Quantum Brief

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Tata Play introduces addressable ads for linear television

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Elon Musk demands Disney's Bob Iger be fired; Advertising exodus at X continues

Quantum Brief

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Coca-Cola India forays into the alcohol beverages segment with Lemon-Dou

Quantum Brief

AdEx to see 30-40 percent surge with Q1 2024 political advertising boost: R. Venkatasubramanian

AdEx to see 30-40 percent surge with Q1 2024 political advertising boost: R. Venkatasubramanian