Rajasthan Royals and Curefoods join hands ahead of 2024 IPL season

Royals Sports Group-owned franchise Rajasthan Royals today announced a digital-first partnership with Curefoods, a house of F&B brands in India and a player in the healthy food industry. Curefoods will become the official partner of the Royals during the 2024 season.

The partnership aims to inspire fans to adopt healthier lifestyles and make informed choices, not only in terms of diet but also in physical activity.

Leveraging the strong foothold of the Royals' social media platforms, the collaboration is designed to introduce a series of digitally driven initiatives that will captivate fans on a new level, both within and beyond the cricketing arena.

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, "We are excited to announce this unique partnership with Curefoods which will unlock the power of digital platforms and help us connect with our fans and their consumers at a deeper level. This digital-first partnership will create customer delight at scale through unique experiences for our fans by leveraging our shared values of innovation and technology.”

Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, also commented on the exciting collaboration, “We are thrilled to be associating with Rajasthan Royals for the 2024 season. With this association, we want to promote the importance on healthy eating using the brilliant platform which Rajasthan Royals provides. This partnership will help us reach out to millions of potential consumers who are looking to start their health journey.”