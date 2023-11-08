Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Social media firms should remove misleading content within 36 hours of complaint

Since the time the morphed video of actor Rashmika Mandanna began doing the rounds on social media, it has raised questions not just on safety of women but also on the negative side effects of deepfake.

Deepfake is an element of technology which alters a person’s face, voice and appearance to convey realism. However, this has raised challenges and has made it difficult to differentiate the authentic from the content which has been unaltered.

On November 7, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology released an advisory to social media firms and highlighted that under IT Act 2000 and IT Rules 2021, they are legally obliged to remove content from such platforms within a fixed timeframe.

Chandrasekhar stressed that it was the legal obligation of the social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation by removing such content from their platforms.

Since the time Mandanna’s morphed video went viral, Chandrasekhar took to X.