Ram Mandir blessings, pocket-sized: ShareChat's launches #AyodhyaKiTicket campaign for live consecration view

ShareChat has announced the launch of #AyodhyaKiTicket, a comprehensive in-app campaign to bring the historic consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to every user, right at their fingertips.

ShareChat, starting from January 15th to January 22nd, is inviting users to experience Ayodhya through a range of in-app activities designed to engage and connect its community nationwide.

Through #AyodhyaKiTicket, ShareChat will take the user experience beyond simple viewing, transforming the platform into a virtual portal to Ayodhya’s celebrations where users can witness the consecration of Ram Mandir live and light up Sri Ram Jyoti from home using an interactive web card. In addition, the app will also have trending tags, featuring informative content pieces throwing light on topics such as history, Ramayan, Sanatana Dharma, and preparation around the temple consecration. Furthermore, to cater to diverse interests, special tags will be curated to keep the users updated on the latest happenings around Ram Mandir's consecration, featuring content on guidelines, administrative updates, celebrities visiting Ayodhya, and more. Users can also tune into exclusive Live Chatrooms to listen to Ramayan Path and take part in daily quizzes.