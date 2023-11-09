Razorpay introduces its film 'Believe' on National Entrepreneurs Day

Razorpay, India’s omnichannel payments, and banking platform for businesses, has launched its new brand film, ‘Believe’. Launched on National Entrepreneurs Day, the film is an ode to the spirit of self-belief and conviction entrepreneurs showcase throughout their journeys.

The film aims to highlight that while everyone celebrates the success of these trailblazers and game-changers who have put the nation on top of the startup table globally today, very few focus on the nuances of their journeys which play a crucial role in their victories. Having partnered with Footloose Films to conceptualize and co-create the film, Razorpay has captured the story of every founder’s journey in under 3 minutes, encapsulating their triumphs, and challenges throughout, from starting with that simple idea, and relentlessly braving through all possible odds till the end.

Launched on Razorpay’s social media platforms - Youtube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, the film brings this message alive through the lens of a successful founder who after five years of starting his company, gives in a moment of retrospection and reminisces about his journey - one filled with big challenges and equally big successes. He reflects on his founding journey of how it all began, right from quitting a high-paying job and comfortable lifestyle to having nothing but a vision and conviction, from being a CEO to a receptionist, from pitching his idea to others to sometimes having to convince even himself, from moments of solidarity with his supporters to moments of deafening solitariness - he reflects on everything that’s brought him to this moment of success and realizes that the one thing that kept him going was his - Belief.

Commenting on the launch of the brand film, Apuarv Sethi, vice president, marketing, Razorpay said, “With this brand film, we are pumped up to drive home the message that entrepreneurial spirit must be celebrated, appreciated, and supported, not limited to just their successes. At Razorpay, we have consistently prioritized our mission of empowering founders and facilitating their success by proactively identifying their challenges and pioneering innovative solutions well ahead of the industry curve. Having experienced the entrepreneurial journey firsthand, we deeply understand the hardships and obstacles founders frequently encounter. This film, therefore, reiterates our vision that no founder will ever have to walk this journey alone.

He added, “India, being home to the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, is a true testament to the mindset and purpose-driven outlook that our entrepreneurs have brought about. From curating swift and seamless money movement outlets across borders to providing robust capital support, Razorpay has been walking along as a trusted payments partner with these entrepreneurs, supporting & championing them in their journey.”

Directed by Ishaan Gaur, and Indrasish Mukharjee, the entire film is a montage of instances and moments filled with ups and downs, curveballs, and swift wins.