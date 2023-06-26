Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate bags digital mandate for Jio-bp

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate (SSP), has won the digital marketing mandate for Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate will help Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement. Additionally, SSP will oversee Jio-bp's social media and content strategy.

By utilising digital platforms, Jio-bp aims to engage more customers, reach a wider audience, and provide personalised experiences.

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Jio-bp in realizing their ambitious goals for the Indian market. Our partnership seeks to further accelerate Jio-bp’s trajectory in the upcoming years to continue building on the amazing growth it has demonstrated over the past several years.”

“Jio-bp is working on reimagining mobility in the country and we are thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey. Together, we seek to build a seamless digital experience that resonates with customers, propels the growth of Jio-bp, and paves the path for a new era of mobility solutions in India,” said Prachi Bali, executive vice president and business head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.