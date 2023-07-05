Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate secures digital mandate for Enamor

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the specialist digital agency, has secured the digital mandate for Enamor. As part of this partnership, the agency will be responsible for managing Enamor's digital brand solutions and generating buzz around their new product launches.

While Publicis Worldwide India continues to serve as the brand’s mainline agency, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has been entrusted with the task of connecting with the new-age audience while upholding Enamor's legacy. Leveraging their expertise in digital-first creative solutions, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate aims to position Enamor as the preferred choice among digital audiences, highlighting the diverse range of offerings available.

Paritosh Srivastava, chief executive officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide said, "We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Enamor. As valued business partners, our responsibility now entails rejuvenating the brand's perception among consumers while propelling its growth trajectory to unparalleled heights. We are committed to ensuring that Enamor establishes itself as a leading player in the industry, leaving an indelible mark in the minds of its target audience."

Prachi Bali, executive vice president & business head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate expressed, "Enamor is committed to delivering premium quality products to women in India. Through our partnership with Enamor, we aim to strategically deliver digital brand solutions, and generate heightened anticipation for their upcoming product launches amongst GenZ, Zillennials and Millennials alike. Our collective efforts seek to elevate Enamor's position in the market and cater to the evolving needs of discerning Indian consumers."