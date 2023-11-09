Samsung Galaxy Z rolls out a new campaign; features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neeraj Chopra

Cheil India’s new campaign for Samsung’s Galaxy Z series showcases Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neeraj Chopra express their flip side as they break out from the expected, obvious and the flat to unfold a more flexible and functional smartphone experience.

The campaign including multiple digital films shows the celebs explore a more fun and flexible side of their smartphone experience with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Z Fold5.

Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India said, “Our Galaxy Z Flip5 phone has all the makings of a device which resonates with Gen Z and Millennials. It has a future ready design powered with top of the line specifications and software making it a powerhouse in the category. Its state of the art features enable creators and trendsetters to capture their experiences in the best possible manner making this device their numero uno choice. We are happy that leading trendsetters, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neeraj Chopra have also shown their love for the foldables and we are elated to welcome this trio in their journey to the world of Galaxy foldables”.

The films showcase this trio getting enticed by their new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 devices and ditching their old phones to join the flip side. Each set up is unique to the life of the trendsetter and shows how effortlessly the foldables with their advanced features fit into their lives and make it better.

Talking about the campaign, Vikash Chemjong, chief creative officer, Cheil India, said “The overarching thought was to show how even celebrities are finding the flip side irresistible. Each celebrity with their distinct personalities discovers that the new Galaxy Z foldable fits into their life effortlessly and gives them new found freedom and flexibility.”