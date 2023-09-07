comScore

Quantum Brief

SBI Life Insurance forays into metaverse

The company launches LifeVerse Studio to connect and engage with consumers and reshape brand interactions.

By  Storyboard18Sep 7, 2023 11:11 AM
SBI Life’s ‘LifeVerse Studio’ is designed for the users to create their avatars to connect with a diverse set of audiences. The users can select from a wide range of interesting avatars and showcase their creative self on the platform through their avatars.

The next generation of the internet- ‘metaverse’ represents a paradigm shift in the way people connect, interact and experience in the online world. SBI Life Insurance, one of the private life insurers in the country has launched its very first ‘LifeVerse Studio’, on Metaverse to connect with the next wave of young internet users and revolutionize consumer experience in an immersive virtual world.

The objective behind the move is to connect, empower and engage with today’s new age consumers and reshape brand interactions. The company also aims to launch its presence on metaverse in phases, SBI Life’s ‘LifeVerse Studio’ being the first phase.

A spectrum of technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other innovative digital mediums, being available on metaverse continues to transform consumer in its transformative journey across diverse industries.

SBI Life’s ‘LifeVerse Studio’ is designed for the users to create their avatars to connect with a diverse set of audiences. The users can select from a wide range of avatars and showcase their creative self on the platform through their avatars. This new initiative presents content and stories featuring personalities such as Anshula Kapoor, Durjoy Datta, Anushka Rathod, and Tejas Joshi. Furthermore, the Avatars can interact in real-time, fostering vibrant communities of like-minded individuals.


First Published on Sep 7, 2023 11:07 AM

