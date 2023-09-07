SBI Life Insurance forays into metaverse

The next generation of the internet- ‘metaverse’ represents a paradigm shift in the way people connect, interact and experience in the online world. SBI Life Insurance, one of the private life insurers in the country has launched its very first ‘LifeVerse Studio’, on Metaverse to connect with the next wave of young internet users and revolutionize consumer experience in an immersive virtual world.

The objective behind the move is to connect, empower and engage with today’s new age consumers and reshape brand interactions. The company also aims to launch its presence on metaverse in phases, SBI Life’s ‘LifeVerse Studio’ being the first phase.

A spectrum of technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other innovative digital mediums, being available on metaverse continues to transform consumer in its transformative journey across diverse industries.