SEBI seeks amendments to SAT's order in Punit Goenka Case

On July 10, the SAT requested a replacement of the Whole Time Member (WTM) in the case.

By  Storyboard18Jul 26, 2023 11:29 AM
SEBI seeks amendments to SAT's order in Punit Goenka Case
This move by SEBI follows the dismissal of a plea on 10 July by Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, the chairman of Essel Group. (Representative Image: Agence Olloweb via Unsplash)

On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reportedly submitted an application to modify a previous order by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) regarding Zee Entertainment Enterprises' CEO, Punit Goenka.

The SAT had previously directed SEBI to appoint another whole-time member to issue a final order on the matter.

This move by SEBI follows the dismissal of a plea on 10 July by Goenka and his father, Subhash Chandra, the chairman of Essel Group. The plea had challenged SEBI's order from 12 June, which had prohibited them from holding positions on the board of any listed company.


First Published on Jul 26, 2023 11:29 AM

