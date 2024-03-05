ShareTheSpotlight: Bacardi's Sameeksha Uniyal on engaging a community online and power of strong intent

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women. They could be women in their team or any other team, a new group or previous one, from a past workplace or the current one.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.

This is just the beginning of a long journey to spotlight individuals who are empowering others and bringing change and growth for all. Together we rise.

When we asked Sameeksha Uniyal, Brand Lead, BACARDÍ India, what her biggest professional challenge till date was she said, "When I was just transitioning to a managerial role early on in my career, it presented a significant opportunity but also a learning curve for me. I was still relatively new to the field, and being a part of middle management meant leading a diverse and skilled team of people, many of whom were seasoned professionals with many more years of experience in their respective fields. During this time, I focused on building strong relationships, emphasizing shared goals, and valuing diverse perspectives – ensuring that we work together to tap into our collective potential which could only be achieved through a collaborative mindset. I consistently sought support and advocacy from peers, mentors, and senior leaders, which is what aided our journey of excelling, together."

Uniyal reminisces about her most memorable personal achievement and says, "While there have been so many moments in the last few years, there is one memory from a few years ago that stood out. This was when the world was under lockdown mid-Covid and I had just returned from my maternity leave in September 2020 to a world that had changed in so many ways."

The first project Uniyal started working with the team was the Bacardi NH7 Weekender, and the challenge she faced was peculiar: How do you engage a community that you have built over 10 strong years, online? For months, Uniyal worked with agility to create a digital edition – transforming a beloved community event into an engaging online experience that would keep our consumers safe and engaged from the comforts of their homes. "Introducing the #HAPPYATHOME edition was inspiring; The team at Bacardi, our partners at OML, the artist, and most importantly the fans of Weekender, came together to create an experience that unfolded over three special days that I will never forget, " she says.

"I vividly recall sitting at home with my 8-month-old baby, attending the festival remotely. This experience taught me the power of strong intent; it showed me that with determination, anything is possible. It was the first digital festival of its kind that year, attended by thousands, featuring renowned artists from around the world. This event transcended geographical boundaries, fostering connection and unity during those challenging times, " shares Uniyal.

Uniyal shares the spotlight with Leena Nair, the CEO of Chanel. "I recently encountered a story detailing her journey joining Chanel, where she entered as an outsider to both the family-owned business and the fashion industry. Her remarkable ability to overcome barriers in such contexts truly resonated with me. For me, her journey underscores the importance of determination and vision in surmounting obstacles, while also making a significant impact on both the industry and society – which is something that I, and I'm sure countless other professionals in the space, find deeply empowering, " she states.