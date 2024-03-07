ShareTheSpotlight: Chtrbox's Mrunali Dedhia on importance of retaining the right team

Note to readers: Storyboard18's Share The Spotlight aims to highlight inspirational stories of women who continue breaking barriers and setting the precedent for other women marketers, entrepreneurs and communication specialists.

The initiative aims to kick off a movement where people from across these communities step up and share their spotlight with other women. They could be women in their team or any other team, a new group or previous one, from a past workplace or the current one.

Share The Spotlight calls on us all to come out and share words of praise and encouragement for each other, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions of so many people who make businesses, brands and workplaces better. Learn and understand how to face challenges and seize opportunities while bringing along others on the path to progress.

This is just the beginning of a long journey to spotlight individuals who are empowering others and bringing change and growth for all. Together we rise.

Coming from a humble background, traveling internationally and seeing the world beyond India was always a dream for my mom, sister and me. Being able to take them on our first ever International trip together felt like a massive win and my biggest achievement so far!," says Mrunali Dedhia, Vice President, Chtrbox.

One of the toughest hurdles Dedhia has faced professionally has been building as well as retaining the right team. "It's essential to find people who not only possess the necessary skills but also align with our values and have a growth mindset. Overcoming this challenge involved creating a positive work culture centered around open communication, empowering the teams to play to their strengths and building a safe and supportive environment where they collaborate with and support each other. This has helped me not only build a strong team but also foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie within the team," she says.

Dedhia shares the spotlight with Pooja Jauhari - ex CEO at The Glitch, and currently the Founder of EMoMee. "I first came across Pooja back in 2017 when she was the CEO at The Glitch and while I never got to work with her directly, I got to observe her from afar and what I admired most about her was her approach & drive - in all aspects of her life, she was always personally driven to empower the people around her. Whether it was while building teams across different ventures or even setting up a positive & enriching environment for those around her."

Jauhari's story of starting as a determined teenager seeking opportunities to becoming the CEO of a leading creative company exemplifies resilience and the importance of seizing opportunities, no matter how small. Her journey & accomplishments serve as an inspiration for those navigating their own paths of personal and professional growth, including me, states Dedhia.