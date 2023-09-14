Simplilearn joins forces with Wondrlab to launch new ad campaign

Wondrlab Network and Simplilearn have today unveiled its latest brand advocacy campaign, #GetAheadWithSimplilearn. This campaign showcases the bona fide journeys of Simplilearn alumni through candid on-screen narratives. This campaign not only highlights the attributes of Simplilearn's programs but also emphasizes their tangible impact on the lives of these dedicated students.

Wondrlab Network conceptualized and created the concept. The campaign comprises a short film showcasing three learners at different life stages across India. The film commences with a narrator shutting down a "quick gain guru," setting the stage for a deep dive into the lives of three learners. These individuals are not just data science professionals but are relatable people with multifaceted lives, early-stage to mid-to-senior professionals, going beyond their office roles. The campaign is live through Simplilearn’s digital and social media channels, including the company website, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Sharing his thoughts around the brand advocacy campaign, Kashyap Dalal, co-founder, and COO of Simplilearn stated, "Our No. 1 goal internally as a team is the success of our learners, and our teams leave no stone unturned in delivering this - ranging from building the most comprehensive curriculum for latest in-demand skills, partnering with the best universities/companies, delivering a highly engaging learning experience and supporting our learners in achieving their career aspirations.”

“We decided to make this the cornerstone of all our marketing efforts as well by adopting learner advocacy as our primary focus. Through this film and in many more to come, our intent is to share real stories of real learners; and what they were able to achieve by taking up Simplilearn’s programs. We are very excited about this as a way to let our work speak for itself." Added Dalal

“These days, people don’t simply buy into promises made by actors in a beautifully shot ad. For something as serious as professional upskilling that could be life-changing, only real people and their real stories can bring the conviction required for Simplilearn to change the game. In this film, we brought alive 3 such real stories from 3 real Simplilearn learners. With a tonality of honesty and outrightly stating that there are no shortcuts to the next level, this film motivates people to skip all such promises and take the simple way of growth. Actual, credible, and robust learning with Simplilearn,” added Ankit Grover, lead integration director, and business head at Wondrlab India.

Sharing his thoughts about the campaign, Amit Akali, co-Founder & CCO, Wondrlab stated, "We are excited to partner with Simplilearn in creating this campaign that champions the power of genuine learning. By showcasing real people as the voice for this campaign, we deliver a very important yet urgent message in today’s world i.e. to prioritize authentic learning and not fall for quick success gimmicks.”