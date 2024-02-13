Skechers partners with Mumbai Indians to unveil new women’s team jersey for WPL 2024

Skechers India has created the official playing kits for Mumbai Indians women’s team. Designed by Monisha Jaising, the jersey takes inspiration from the peacock, symbolising a combination of strength and elegance.

Fashion Designer, Monisha Jaising said, “The vibrant blues of the feathers, the coral-peach inspired by the stem, and the gradient pattern resembling the peacock's majestic spread – all come together to create a design that is as fierce and beautiful as the players who will wear them. It's a celebration of the national spirit and the essence of Mumbai Indians."