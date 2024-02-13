comScore

Quantum Brief

Skechers partners with Mumbai Indians to unveil new women’s team jersey for WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians are set to enter the 2024 season of the Women's Premier League as the defending champions.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 5:18 PM
Skechers partners with Mumbai Indians to unveil new women’s team jersey for WPL 2024
The jersey takes inspiration from the peacock, symbolising a combination of strength and elegance. (Image source: BCCI Women)

Skechers India has created the official playing kits for Mumbai Indians women’s team. Designed by Monisha Jaising, the jersey takes inspiration from the peacock, symbolising a combination of strength and elegance.

Fashion Designer, Monisha Jaising said, “The vibrant blues of the feathers, the coral-peach inspired by the stem, and the gradient pattern resembling the peacock's majestic spread – all come together to create a design that is as fierce and beautiful as the players who will wear them. It's a celebration of the national spirit and the essence of Mumbai Indians."

The Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will enter the 2024 Women's Premier League season as the defending champions. They secured victory in the inaugural edition of the WPL by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the final match.


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2024 5:18 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

X will allow ads to run next to selected content creators

X will allow ads to run next to selected content creators

Quantum Brief

Mankind Pharma to enter into niche export market

Mankind Pharma to enter into niche export market

Quantum Brief

Shah Rukh Khan statement on naval officers’ release from Qatar; denies any role

Shah Rukh Khan statement on naval officers’ release from Qatar; denies any role

Quantum Brief

McDonald’s new campaign sends kitchens on vacation

McDonald’s new campaign sends kitchens on vacation

Quantum Brief

Tata Digital to integrate assets BigBasket, 1mg and Cliq under Tata Neu app

Tata Digital to integrate assets BigBasket, 1mg and Cliq under Tata Neu app

Quantum Brief

Terribly Tiny Tales unveils Instagram film with Philips Airfryer on Valentine's

Terribly Tiny Tales unveils Instagram film with Philips Airfryer on Valentine's

Quantum Brief

Saffola launches new ad film to promote healthier lifestyle

Saffola launches new ad film to promote healthier lifestyle
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!