SoCheers Films' latest campaign for BGMI, evokes nostalgia amongst the gaming community

The campaign highlights how players from various walks of life, including college students, young parents, and father-son duos, form squads and play together.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2023 6:10 PM
The film portrays a diverse range of individuals, enjoying themselves while engaging with the game. (Representative Image: Onur Binay via Unsplash)

SoCheers Films has unveiled their latest digital video campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This film titled "Ab Dhadkane Hongi Tez” captures the love for BGMI as 'IndiaKiHeartbeat' within its gaming community but also invites players to immerse themselves in the game and experience relatable moments.

The campaign showcases the love that the gaming community has for BGMI and the game’s ability to bring people together. The film portrays a diverse range of individuals, enjoying themselves while engaging with the game.

The film was released on YouTube and Instagram. In recent years, the gaming industry in India has experienced remarkable growth and popularity. Games like BGMI have successfully carved a niche for themselves, attracting a dedicated fan base that eagerly awaits new releases and relishes the immersive gaming experiences they offer.


First Published on Jul 17, 2023 6:10 PM

