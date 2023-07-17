SoCheers Films' latest campaign for BGMI, evokes nostalgia amongst the gaming community

SoCheers Films has unveiled their latest digital video campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This film titled "Ab Dhadkane Hongi Tez” captures the love for BGMI as 'IndiaKiHeartbeat' within its gaming community but also invites players to immerse themselves in the game and experience relatable moments.

The campaign showcases the love that the gaming community has for BGMI and the game’s ability to bring people together. The film portrays a diverse range of individuals, enjoying themselves while engaging with the game.