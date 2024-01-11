comScore

Social media to runway: Louis Vuitton hires 13-year-old intern

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton spotted Milan's sketches that went viral on social media.

The luxury giant has done several innovative collaborations with artists like Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, and Yayoi Kusama. (Image source Moneycontrol)

Global luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton, hired a 13-year-old boy after his sketches went viral on social media. Milan drew sketches of shoes, heels and clothes, inspired by Louis Vuitton. Milan's mother, Odessa, shared her son's remarkable work on social media.

The Parisian mother wrote a post on X. "“Hello @LouisVuitton. “My son is just a little bit, a lot, passionate about your brand and leather. He is also very good at Photoshop on a graphics tablet for his creations and plans to do a professional baccalaureate and BTS in fashion professions. I have never seen him as amazed as the day he introduced me to your exhibition in front of the Samaritaine, he knew a lot about the partnerships and the history of Louis Vuitton.”

This captured the attention of media outlets and social media users, who started tagging Louis Vuitton, urging them to recognize his talent. Louis Vuitton not only acknowledged Milan's creativity but also extended a week-long observational internship to nurture his talent.

The luxury giant has done several innovative collaborations with artists like Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, and Yayoi Kusama. Louis Vuitton has also challenged industry norms through partnerships. It was one of the first luxury brands to collaborate with high-end fashion Supreme, to make the category relatable to younger consumers. In 2023, the brand launched musician Pharrell Williams's reinterpretation of the classic Louis Vuitton Speedy bag, which was well received on social media. Last year, Louis Vuitton signed up Korean boy band BTS's Member J-Hope as its brand ambassador.

According to Statista, in 2023, the Louis Vuitton brand was valued at approximately 26.3 billion U.S. dollars. In comparison, the brand's valuation was 23.4 billion U.S. dollars in the previous year.

