Spotify calls Apple's plan for new EU regime "farce"

Spotify has accused Apple’s plans to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) of being a “complete and total farce.”

Starting March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones, allowing them to opt out of Apple’s in-app payment system that charges up to 30 percent commission under the bloc’s new rules.

Developers will still be required to pay a “core technology fee” of €50 cents per user per year under Apple’s new EU regime.

Spotify on Friday said, "From the beginning, Apple has been clear that they didn't like the idea of abiding by the DMA. So they've formulated an undesirable alternative to the status quo.”

Spotify further stated that to stay on the App Store it would have to pay 17 percent commission and offers its own in-app payment under the new terms.