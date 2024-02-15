comScore

Spotify calls Apple's plan for new EU regime "farce"

Starting March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones, allowing them to opt out of Apple’s in-app payment system that charges up to 30 percent commission under the bloc’s new rules.

By  Storyboard18Feb 15, 2024 1:27 PM
Spotify calls Apple's plan for new EU regime "farce"
Developers will still be required to pay a “core technology fee” of €50 cents per user per year under Apple’s new EU regime. (Representative Image: Alexander Shatov via Unsplash)(Representative Image: Alexander Shatov via Unsplash)

Spotify has accused Apple’s plans to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) of being a “complete and total farce.”

Starting March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones, allowing them to opt out of Apple’s in-app payment system that charges up to 30 percent commission under the bloc’s new rules.

Developers will still be required to pay a “core technology fee” of €50 cents per user per year under Apple’s new EU regime.

Spotify on Friday said, "From the beginning, Apple has been clear that they didn't like the idea of abiding by the DMA. So they've formulated an undesirable alternative to the status quo.”

Spotify further stated that to stay on the App Store it would have to pay 17 percent commission and offers its own in-app payment under the new terms.

Apple is likely to face stricter action if changes to its App Store are not aligned with incoming regulations.


First Published on Feb 15, 2024 1:27 PM

