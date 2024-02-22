Spotify launches in-house music advisory agency for brands

Spotify has launched AUX, the streamer's in-house music advisory agency for brands. "Spotify has more than 600 million fans around the world who come to listen to their favorite artists on the streamer. As a result, we believe there’s an opportunity for brands to connect with Spotify listeners through unique, music-driven campaigns," stated the company.

With AUX, Spotify aims to use its expertise to counsel brands about how best to use music to enrich their campaigns and connect them with emerging artists to help them reach new audiences, the company stated on For The Record.

“Spotify is always looking for ways to leverage our music ecosystem to deepen the connections between artists, brands, and fans,” said Jeremy Erlich, VP, Head of Music Content at Spotify. “AUX is a natural step for us to help brands strengthen their music strategy and better connect with new audiences through our expert insights and observations from our music team, tailored to meet brands’ needs.”

Marketing veteran Jean-François Pathy, who has been instrumental in AUX’s formation, serves as its Global Head. In addition to providing bespoke services for each individual project and helping brands create one-of-a-kind marketing initiatives, Jean-François and AUX will also work with artists to help them bring their music to life in new and compelling ways.

AUX’s first partner is Coca-Cola. For the company’s new Coke Studio campaign, AUX connected the beverage giant with Peggy Gou, the Berlin-based producer-DJ-vocalist who struck gold last summer with her single “(It Goes Like) Nanana.” The brand and artist have built a long-term partnership that will span live concerts and events, social media content, a branded playlist, and on-platform promotional support.