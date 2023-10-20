Spring Marketing Capital invests in fintech company Niyo

Niyo, a digital and travel banking fintech, announced strategic investment from Spring Marketing Capital. Spring Marketing Capital partnered with Niyo in 2022 and this investment comes at a pivotal time for Niyo Global as the brand continues to strengthen its position and build the "travel banking" category in India.

As part of this partnership, Spring Marketing Capital will contribute to Niyo's efforts in growing the travel banking sector by aiding the overall brand strategy, partnerships and campaigns. This partnership's strength was witnessed by the success of the 'Go Global with Niyo Global' campaign. The campaign witnessed significant traction across key properties like IPL, Wimbledon, French Open, US Open among others.

Vinay Bagri, co-founder and chief executive officer of Niyo said, "We are delighted to welcome Spring Marketing Capital as a strategic investor to propel our marketing and branding endeavours. Over the past few years, Niyo has made a significant difference in the lives of India's urban millennials and outbound travellers, through its compelling product offerings. We’ve been able to create an impactful brand and with Spring joining forces with us, we’re excited to create a formidable brand with their strategic marketing innovations.”

Raja Ganapathy, founder and partner, Spring Marketing Capital said, “Vinay and Viren have complete clarity on their core target market and are building products that make the travel experience smooth, pleasurable and enjoyable - the way it was meant to be. I am not a betting man but I will wager that if you have a passport, you will very soon need and acquire a Niyo Global product. The team at Spring is excited to work closely with the Niyo team in their journey to create a cutting edge travel banking brand.”