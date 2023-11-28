Squash prodigy Anahat Singh signs a two-year deal with JSW Sports

JSW Sports announced that 15-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will be part of their athlete roster. Singh, recently crowned the senior women’s national squash champion, has signed a two-year deal with JSW Sports, who will support her with development and training, while also representing her commercially.

The signing of Singh comes on the back of JSW Sports’ sustained effort to develop squash in the country through its Academy in Vasind, Maharashtra. The sport was also recently included as part of the program at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“JSW has always been really supportive of different sports and athletes, and I’m really glad that they’ve gotten squash on board as well. I really look up to Neeraj (Chopra) and the other top athletes who are a part of their roster, and it’s a privilege to be one among them. I’m looking forward to a really fruitful relationship,” said Singh, on signing with JSW Sports.

Singh is a four-time Junior National champion and was only fourteen years old when she reached the World Juniors final in 2022 and went on to achieve the feat again in 2023. In 2022, she was the youngest athlete in Team India’s contingent at the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham.

“Squash has been announced as an Olympic Sport, and while we are five years away from the 2028 Olympics, it’s a dream to win a medal for our country at the Games,” Singh added. At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Singh became the youngest Indian athlete to win a medal by claiming third place in the Women's Team and Mixed Doubles event.

Speaking on the signing, Manisha Malhotra, head of sports excellence and scouting, JSW Sports, said, “Squash is a sport that we have been supporting for a very long time through our work at the Jindal Squash Academy in Vasind. With the sport now making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Games, we have more reason to further our efforts in developing squash, and signing Anahat is a big step in that direction. Her performances at the Asian Games and the Senior Nationals are a testament to the talent she possesses, and we believe we can help her develop into a more complete athlete.”