Supreme Court asks Britannia and ITC to come to consensus on issue of similar packaging

The Supreme Court has asked ITC Ltd and Britannia Industries to ‘exchange suggestions’ and come to a consensus on their dispute regarding the two brands’ similar packaging.

ITC Ltd had challenged the Madras High Court’s order that prevented them from using the current packaging of the Sunfeast MOM’s Magic Butter Cookies on the grounds of infringement of Britannia’s Good Day Butter Cookies packaging. The court said that the use if blue "leads to the inference of dishonest adoption on the part of the (ITC) in order to pass off its goods so as to unjustly enrich itself”.

A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that it would be better if the two companies talk it out and resolve the issue since both of them make premium products that are consumed by everyone.