Supreme Court summons Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD over misleading ads case

Baba Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, has been summoned by the Supreme Court(SC) today for his non-response to a contempt notice concerning misleading advertisements.

Acharya Balkrishna, the managing director of the brand has also been summoned.

The apex court noted their failure to reply to the notice and issued the directive.

This comes as part of ongoing proceedings where the Court previously issued a contempt notice against Patanjali Ayurved for persisting with misleading advertisements regarding medicinal cures.

On February 27, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved and managing director Acharya Balakrishnan were held in contempt by the Supreme Court. The court had also issued them a notice for violating its previously passed order against misleading advertising that talks about being able to cure serious diseases or makes claims against allopathy, etc,