comScore            

      Advertising

      Supreme Court summons Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD over misleading ads case

      This comes as part of ongoing proceedings where the Supreme Court previously issued a contempt notice against Patanjali Ayurved for persisting with misleading advertisements regarding medicinal cures.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2024 12:02 PM
      Supreme Court summons Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD over misleading ads case
      The Supreme Court had temporarily restricted Patanjali Ayurved from advertising anything that claims to cure diseases and illnesses such as blood pressure, diabetes, fevers, epilepsy and lupus, specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Baba Ramdev, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, has been summoned by the Supreme Court(SC) today for his non-response to a contempt notice concerning misleading advertisements.

      Acharya Balkrishna, the managing director of the brand has also been summoned.

      The apex court noted their failure to reply to the notice and issued the directive.

      This comes as part of ongoing proceedings where the Court previously issued a contempt notice against Patanjali Ayurved for persisting with misleading advertisements regarding medicinal cures.

      On February 27, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved and managing director Acharya Balakrishnan were held in contempt by the Supreme Court. The court had also issued them a notice for violating its previously passed order against misleading advertising that talks about being able to cure serious diseases or makes claims against allopathy, etc,

      Apart from issuing notice, the SC also temporarily restricted Patanjali Ayurved from advertising anything that claims to cure diseases like illnesses such as blood pressure, diabetes, fevers, epilepsy and lupus, specified in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 19, 2024 11:49 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Revolt Motors rolls out ‘Built for Genaration Why’ campaign

      Revolt Motors rolls out ‘Built for Genaration Why’ campaign

      Quantum Brief

      Yes Bank partners with Indian Olympic Association as official banking partner

      Yes Bank partners with Indian Olympic Association as official banking partner

      Quantum Brief

      Kartik Aaryan re-enters his monologue era with Urbn's new campaign

      Kartik Aaryan re-enters his monologue era with Urbn's new campaign

      Advertising

      Britannia and Mindshare roll out AI-powered camera campaign for NutriChoice featuring Ranveer Singh

      Britannia and Mindshare roll out AI-powered camera campaign for NutriChoice featuring Ranveer Singh

      How it Works

      Elections 2024: Political advertisers supercharge TV News AdEx growth; to grow by over 85 percent

      Elections 2024: Political advertisers supercharge TV News AdEx growth; to grow by over 85 percent

      Quantum Brief

      Gulf Oil launches new interactive campaign for CSK; Asks fans to create advertisements ahead of IPL

      Gulf Oil launches new interactive campaign for CSK; Asks fans to create advertisements ahead of IPL

      Quantum Brief

      Haldiram's introduces new range of Holi products via latest campaign

      Haldiram's introduces new range of Holi products via latest campaign