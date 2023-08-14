comScore

Supreme Court to introduce stronger self-regulation guidelines for television channels

The Supreme Court finds the existing guidelines to be not effective enough

By  Storyboard18Aug 14, 2023 2:02 PM
The Court was hearing an appeal filed by the NBA against a Bombay High Court ruling that made critical observations regarding the limited effectiveness of self-regulation in TV channels. (Representative Image: Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash)

Stronger self-regulation guidelines are on the cards for television channels. In an order on Monday the Supreme Court has reportedly said that the existing guidelines have not been effective enough and now the court will put together guidelines for the channel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra highlighted that the existing Rs1 lakh fine lacks effectiveness and stringent rules need to be in place for channels.

As per reports the court said they have seen the uplinking and downlinking guidelines and they will tweak the Bombay High Court judgment.

The court, also sought suggestions on the present penalty of Rs1 lakh which is imposed on news channels for violation of NBA guidelines.

The Court has directed Senior Counsel Arvind Datar, appearing for the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), to seek suggestions from Justices AK Sikri and RV Raveendran on self-regulation of TV channels.

The Court was hearing an appeal filed by the NBA against a Bombay High Court ruling that made critical observations regarding the limited effectiveness of self-regulation in TV channels.


First Published on Aug 14, 2023 2:02 PM

