Swiggy launches new ad campaign banking on cricket frenzy during World Cup

Swiggy has launched three brand-new television commercials (TVCs).
Through these TVCs, Swiggy captures insight of Cricket enthusiasts who become armchair experts while watching the game and the types of orders they passionately give out to players, such as ‘bowl a yorker’, or encourage players to focus while playing’ while anxiously watching the game. The underline, however, is when they are told that their orders don’t work on players. The place it would work is on Swiggy. Each TVC ends with the tagline “Tumhara order match pe nahin, Swiggy pe chalega” highlights Swiggy's role as the go-to platform for satisfying cravings during the cricketing season, with big discounts from Swiggy Matchday Mania as an added bonus.
Swiggy is known for creating tongue-in-cheek ads portraying everyday situations. These new TVCs use match-day humor to get the message across. These ads will be available across TV and OTT platforms in multiple languages, reaching a diverse audience.
Aparna Giridhar, VP, of brand marketing at Swiggy, said, "In India, cricket and food go hand in hand in almost every household, and ordering in their favorite dishes during matches has become a cherished tradition for our consumers. Swiggy's films have always been an extension of the match-viewing experience in our consumers' life - Whether it is the clever use of cricket commentary or taking the familiar sight of match viewers giving our cricketers orders on how to play better! In typical Swiggy style, the new films remind users that while orders might not work with cricketers, they will always work on Swiggy, where they can order their favorite dishes and enjoy great offers this cricket season."