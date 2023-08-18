comScore

Quantum Brief

Taco Bell has established itself as one of the most innovative QSRs in the country: Gaurav Burman

The restaurant, which has introduced an Indian desi menu, this will be accompanied by a digital campaign unveiled across social media platforms.

By  Storyboard18Aug 18, 2023 7:51 AM
Taco Bell has established itself as one of the most innovative QSRs in the country: Gaurav Burman
Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, "As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, it becomes imperative to bring about an offering that bridges the gap between the rich flavours of Indian cuisine and the beloved taco concept Taco Bell is renowned for." (Representative Image: Esperanza Doronila via Unsplash)

Taco Bell, a Mexican-inspired restaurant brand has announced the launch of its Indian Desi menu - a flavour medley that bridges the gap between Mexican-inspired QSR offerings and the diverse tastes of Indian audiences.

Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “Taco Bell India has consistently strived to establish itself as one of the most innovative QSR in the country. With the introduction of the ‘Indian Desi Menu’ we are thrilled to offer our consumers something culturally desi, crazy and delicious. This innovative menu is a testament to our commitment to crafting exceptional experiences that resonate with the diverse and vibrant tastes of the Indian audience. As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, it becomes imperative to bring about an offering that bridges the gap between the rich flavours of Indian cuisine and the beloved taco concept Taco Bell is renowned for. We invite everyone to come and savour this exceptional taco adventure as we aim to leave an indelible mark on our customers' taste buds.”   The brand will introduce a digital campaign, bringing the menu to life through a digital film that will be unveiled across various social media platforms.


Tags
First Published on Aug 18, 2023 7:51 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations

Quantum Brief

Network18 expands its connected TV reach; brings four news channels to Samsung TV Plus India

Network18 expands its connected TV reach; brings four news channels to Samsung TV Plus India

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns: The ad industry has always been about being young, says Santosh Padhi

YoungGuns: The ad industry has always been about being young, says Santosh Padhi

Quantum Brief

Finfluencers have to be registered with SEBI to offer advice: ASCI

Finfluencers have to be registered with SEBI to offer advice: ASCI

Quantum Brief

Streaming is changing the way we consume, make and sell content: Banijay Asia’s Deepak Dhar

Streaming is changing the way we consume, make and sell content: Banijay Asia’s Deepak Dhar

Quantum Brief

Google to launch enhanced fact-check ahead of 2024 elections: Google’s Kate Beddoe

Google to launch enhanced fact-check ahead of 2024 elections: Google’s Kate Beddoe

Quantum Brief

A slow death for linear TV as audience & advertisers embrace the digital medium

A slow death for linear TV as audience & advertisers embrace the digital medium