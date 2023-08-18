Taco Bell has established itself as one of the most innovative QSRs in the country: Gaurav Burman

Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “Taco Bell India has consistently strived to establish itself as one of the most innovative QSR in the country. With the introduction of the ‘Indian Desi Menu’ we are thrilled to offer our consumers something culturally desi, crazy and delicious. This innovative menu is a testament to our commitment to crafting exceptional experiences that resonate with the diverse and vibrant tastes of the Indian audience. As we continue to expand our footprint across the country, it becomes imperative to bring about an offering that bridges the gap between the rich flavours of Indian cuisine and the beloved taco concept Taco Bell is renowned for. We invite everyone to come and savour this exceptional taco adventure as we aim to leave an indelible mark on our customers' taste buds.” The brand will introduce a digital campaign, bringing the menu to life through a digital film that will be unveiled across various social media platforms.