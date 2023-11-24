comScore

Quantum Brief

Taj Group data compromised; 1.5 million guest's info available on dark web for $5000

The compromised data includes names, addresses, membership IDs, dates, mobile numbers, DOBs and personally identifiable information (PII).

By  Storyboard18Nov 24, 2023 10:19 AM
Taj Group data compromised; 1.5 million guest's info available on dark web for $5000
This data is available to but for $5000 per set on BreachForums, a dark net marketplace. (Representative Image: Mohammad Rahmani via Unsplash)

Taj Hotels is facing a major setback. Personal information and data of 1.5 million guests of the group has been compromised. This data is available to but for $5000 per set on BreachForums, a dark net marketplace.

The compromised data includes names, addresses, membership IDs, dates, mobile numbers, DOBs and personally identifiable information (PII).

According to an IHCL spokesperson, “We have been made aware of someone claiming possession of a limited customer data set which is of a non-sensitive nature. The safety and security of our customers’ data is of paramount importance to us. We are investigating this claim and have notified the relevant authorities.”

BreachForums has been struck down twice in the past and is infamous for hosting such illicit data sales. The marketplace is often seen as the first preference of threat actors to post on. The threat actor who is selling data breached from Taj has been identified as ‘Dnacookies’.

As reported by CNBC-TV18, cybersecurity expert Sunny Nehra, the data available on the dark net forum is from 2014-2020, he said, “Since the data is not new, there are multiple possibilities that could have led to this breach.”

"There is a possibility that Taj’s cyber security audit hasn’t been conducted since 2020. However, the data is only being sold now by the threat actor,” Nehra further explained.


Tags
First Published on Nov 24, 2023 10:19 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise