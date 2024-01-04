Tata AIG releases 'Expect the Expected' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty

TATA AIG, one of India’s general insurance companies, released its latest campaign, "Expect the Expected," featuring the dynamic actor-director duo of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty, directed by Razneesh Ghai, AKA Razy. It’s a full funnel campaign, created and executed by Martech network, Wondrlab. This campaign is based on the brand’s ability to deliver on its promises in their entirety.

Amit Akali, co-founder and chief creative officer, Wondrlab, says “At Wondrlab, we believe that work that’s built on popular culture and conversations, is work that truly succeeds. Thus, getting Ranbir and Rohit together, the campaign not only entertains but also serves as a compelling reminder for individuals to secure their future with TATA AIG's comprehensive insurance offerings through a blend of humour, action, and a touch of expected Bollywood magic. Crashing a few cars and breaking some bones, while we were at it!” Riaan Rodrigues, senior vice president – digital business & marketing at TATA AIG, expressed enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, “Tata AIG always believes in transparency. This belief is at the core of everything we do. Our fun new campaign brings it alive in a fresh and unexpected manner.”