Tata Consumer falls 2% after denying reports of buying Haldiram stake

Tata Consumer Products surged over 4 percent in the previous session, rising sharply following a report that it was in talks to pick up a 51 percent stake in Haldiram's

By  Storyboard18Sep 7, 2023 11:38 AM
In an exchange filing, the Tata group company denied the report. "The company is not in negotiations as reported in the above-referred news article,” said Tata Consumer Products in the filing, referring to the report. (Representative Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

Tata Consumer Products fell 1.87 percent to Rs 862.5 at 9.20 am on September 7 after the company denied news reports that it was in talks to buy a stake in Indian food snack chain Haldiram's. The stock surged over 4 percent in the previous session following the report about interest in Halidram's.

On September 6, news agency Reuters said Tata Consumer Products was in talks to buy at least 51 percent in Haldiram's but added was not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought.

In an exchange filing, the Tata group company denied the report. "The company is not in negotiations as reported in the above-referred news article,” said Tata Consumer Products in the filing, referring to the report.

Haldiram's, too, denied the same on CNBC-TV18.

In the April-to-June quarter, Tata Consumer revenue increased 12.44 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,741 crore. Net profit for the quarter was up 22.02 percent YoY at Rs 338 crore. The operating profit margins expanded by 100 basis points on-year to 15 percent.


First Published on Sep 7, 2023 11:38 AM

