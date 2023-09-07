Tata Consumer falls 2% after denying reports of buying Haldiram stake

Tata Consumer Products fell 1.87 percent to Rs 862.5 at 9.20 am on September 7 after the company denied news reports that it was in talks to buy a stake in Indian food snack chain Haldiram's. The stock surged over 4 percent in the previous session following the report about interest in Halidram's.

On September 6, news agency Reuters said Tata Consumer Products was in talks to buy at least 51 percent in Haldiram's but added was not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought.

In an exchange filing, the Tata group company denied the report. "The company is not in negotiations as reported in the above-referred news article,” said Tata Consumer Products in the filing, referring to the report.

Haldiram's, too, denied the same on CNBC-TV18.