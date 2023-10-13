Tata Starbucks unveils its first island store in Alibaug

TATA Starbucks announced the opening of its first island store at Alibaug. The new customized store format is aimed to introduce Starbucks Arabica coffees to local customers and meet the demand from global travelers.

Located at a vantage spot at the M2M Ferry Terminal in Alibaug, the new store will present Starbucks coffees sourced and brewed from around the world. The menu will also feature Starbucks locally-inspired offerings including South Indian Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai. This is followed by a range of signature milkshakes and food options, such as Tandoori Chicken Panini Sandwich, Spiced Cottage Cheese Focaccia Sandwich, Herbed Chicken Focaccia Sandwich and more.

The first Starbucks Island store has been designed with captivating artworks that pay homage to Starbucks nautical origins and celebrates the tapestry of maritime mythology. Depictions of Moby Dick, the legendary white whale, adorn the walls.

Michael Conway, group president for Starbucks International and channel development shares, “I’m pleased to see how Indian customers have made Starbucks their destination for moments of human connection either with our green apron partners or family and friends in our stores. As one of the fastest growing markets for Starbucks, we are committed to innovation that exceeds the expectations of our customers and to nurture deeper connections across India's vibrant coffee communities.” Over the past decade, TATA Starbucks has played a pivotal role in elevating the coffee and retail experience in India. In the past year, Starbucks has expanded to 15 cities, opening 71 stores, and currently operates 370 stores in the market. With 40,000 weekly visitors to its stores, the brand remains committed to reaching new customers through craft and convenience as it expands to cities and neighborhoods across India.

Emmy Kan, president, Starbucks Asia Pacific shares, “At Starbucks, we prioritize our customers and their evolving tastes, hence featuring the best of Starbucks coffees globally as well as locally inspired food and beverage experiences here. Through this store, which is also the first ever Island Store in India, we aim to catalyze the growing demand for new and unique experiences, while continuing to present our customers with a warm and welcoming Starbucks experience.”