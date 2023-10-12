Tata Tea Gold celebrates Durga Puja and West Bengal's handloom culture with new campaign

Tata Tea Gold has unveiled a film, developed by Media Monks, that captures how Pujo is celebrated across the five days from Shashthi to Dashami. Each celebration has been depicted in the style of West Bengal’s rich handloom culture.

The story unfolds with a curious child observing the similarity between the design of a Tata Tea Gold Jamdani-inspired pack and her mother's Jamdani saree.

The film weaves a narrative of West Bengal’s celebrations, from the traditional conch blowing depicted on the Jamdani-inspired Tata Tea packs to the resounding beats of the Dhaki from the Kantha-inspired packs, the devotee (Pujaran) adorned in a Baluchari saree, the Dhunuchi dancer draped in Batik prints, and the women playing Sindoor Khela dressed in Garad sarees.

Reflecting on the essence of the new Durga Pujo campaign, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, shared, “As one of the most loved tea brands of West Bengal, we take pride in understanding the people and the local culture. As Durga Pujo is celebrated with such exuberance, we decided to pay homage to these festive celebrations through the famous handloom and textile art of West Bengal. We partnered with five well-known master weavers of West Bengal – Mrityunjoy Chakraborty for Kantha, Sahadeb and Shanksha Basak for Jamdani, Amitava Pal for Baluchari, Sukanta Nandy for Batik and Jiban Polisha for Garad to create special festive handloom designs, which served as inspiration for the design of Tata Tea Gold’s festive packs. These limited-edition special packs, steeped in local flavors, mirror the lively spirit of the festival, encapsulating its vibrant hues and energy. The film shows the visual narrative of the Durga Pujo celebration through our packs.”

Arnab Chatterjee, co-founder, Tree Design who had conceptualized the design said, “To capture the festive spirit of Durga Pujo, we decided to harness the immense beauty and depth of the textile and handloom weaves available in the state. Wearing new clothes on the days of Pujo is a tradition, which is why we decided to leverage the magic of West Bengal’s handlooms. We worked closely with master weavers going across the length and breadth of West Bengal and harnessed the magic of their craft to capture the festive fervour in the Tata Tea Gold Festive series packs.”