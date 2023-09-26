The Minimalist aims at 2.5x growth by FY 24-25; to focus on global expansion and tech

The Minimalist is actively forging new business relationships in the thriving tech hubs of Delhi and Bangalore and the international landscapes of the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Indonesia and the Middle East, with a focus on fostering creativity through technology.

The Minimalist has made investments in hiring creative talent with a team of over 40 people in the agency's expert creative tech and experience design wing. The Minimalist is creating Generative AI-driven solutions that transcend conventional design norms. The agency is already in the works to recruit talent from institutions such as IIT Bombay and other top Indian design and engineering colleges, ensuring a continuous stream of fresh perspectives and technical prowess. Also, with a focus on market expansion, the Minimalist is all set to increase the resource strength to 250 professionals by the end of the next fiscal year.

Chirag Gander, Co-Founder of The Minimalist, stated, "Embracing the culture of Inventiveness, we are poised to unfold a new chapter of growth with a charted vision to amplify our creative tech solutions and presence across the international market. In the last couple of years we have received great traction from the work that we have been doing in the international markets and now is the time to formally take it to the next level. Our commitment to crafting authentic narratives remains unwavering as we reach the UK, the US, and The Middle East with our services. Alongside, initiatives and IPs like Authenticons & Hackathons are a testament to our dedication to shaping a future that intertwines technology, creativity, and design"