Tinder launches "Let's Talk Consent" on Coursera

Tinder has launched an online self learning course, Let’s Talk Consent, focused on interpersonal consent in partnership with Yuvaa. The course builds on Tinder's 'Let's Talk Consent' initiative, launched in 2021, which helped address the complexities of consent in relationships amongst young Indian adults. Over the last three years, Tinder has launched a readily accessible resource center, short films like 'Closure' and 'We Need To Talk,' and in-person consent and safe dating workshops for college students across 3 cities in India.

Created by Yuvaa, an youth media organization in India, and available on Coursera, a global online learning platform, this course provides guidance about interpersonal consent to young adults in India for the very first time. The educational initiative is a step forward in facilitating learning about consent and safe dating as young adults in India begin their dating journey and dovetails with insights from a 2022 survey in the country that revealed,

65%* of young adults took steps to personally understand the concept of consent. 6 in 10* young adults were seeking more resources and safe spaces (both physical and online) on consent. 67% of young adults advocated for the integration of comprehensive consent education in schools and colleges.

“At Yuvaa, we meet tens of thousands of young people across India every year and dating and intimacy are among the topics they find hardest to speak about and navigate. Boundaries and consent are so personal but also so important - and with our collaborative effort on the Safe Dating Curriculum launched last year with Tinder, we’ve tried to take the conversation around consent directly to Gen Z in a way that they understand and resonate with. Now, this new online course provides practical strategies for both online and real-life interactions, emphasizing safety, open communication, and mutual respect for personal boundaries” said Kevin Lee, CEO, Yuvaa.