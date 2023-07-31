TRAI and C-DoT collaborate for telecom development, signs MoU

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at TRAI's headquarters in New Delhi. The MoU was signed by Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, DG, TRAI CSR (TRAI Centre of Studies and Research) on behalf of TRAI and Rajeev Kumar, Registrar, C-DoT.

The MoU enables TRAICSR and C-DoT to work together on developing telecommunications in India.

“The partnership aims to promote cooperation for research on regulatory practices and bridge gaps in our understanding. We will conduct technical sessions, seminars, and conferences to share knowledge and for capacity building,” said P D Vaghela, Chairperson, TRAI.