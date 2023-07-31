comScore

Quantum Brief

TRAI and C-DoT collaborate for telecom development, signs MoU

The MoU enables TRAICSR and C-DoT to work together on developing telecommunications in India.

By  Storyboard18Jul 31, 2023 7:13 PM
TRAI and C-DoT collaborate for telecom development, signs MoU
TRAICSR and C-DoT have joined hands through the MoU signed on July 25, to establish a mechanism for technical and institutional cooperation in telecommunications. (Representational image by Chris Liverani via Unsplash)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at TRAI's headquarters in New Delhi. The MoU was signed by Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, DG, TRAI CSR (TRAI Centre of Studies and Research) on behalf of TRAI and Rajeev Kumar, Registrar, C-DoT.

The MoU enables TRAICSR and C-DoT to work together on developing telecommunications in India.

“The partnership aims to promote cooperation for research on regulatory practices and bridge gaps in our understanding. We will conduct technical sessions, seminars, and conferences to share knowledge and for capacity building,” said P D Vaghela, Chairperson, TRAI.

The potential that lies within these emerging technologies is immense, and it is with a sense of responsibility and foresight that we undertake this endeavour. By synergizing our resources, knowledge, and expertise, we aspire to understand the transformative power of these technologies and address the regulatory and policy gaps,” Vaghela added.


Tags
First Published on Jul 31, 2023 7:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Vivo launches new ad film titled 'Live the Joy'

Vivo launches new ad film titled 'Live the Joy'

Quantum Brief

How an Indian liquor maker is trying to make brandy cool

How an Indian liquor maker is trying to make brandy cool

Quantum Brief

MIB will now oversee online gaming services and advertisements

MIB will now oversee online gaming services and advertisements

Quantum Brief

MIB secretary gets additional charge of telecommunications

MIB secretary gets additional charge of telecommunications

Quantum Brief

The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha

The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha

Quantum Brief

Suniel Shetty acquires minority stake in Pro Panja League; joins as equity partner

Suniel Shetty acquires minority stake in Pro Panja League; joins as equity partner

Quantum Brief

Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'

Swiggy launches new ad campaign called 'Swiggy Weekends'