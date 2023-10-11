TRAI extends date for inputs on ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ formulation paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a pre-consultation paper on Inputs for Formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy" on 21st September 2023. The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the pre-consultation paper was fixed as 10th October 2023.
Keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the above-mentioned pre-consultation paper, The TRAI has decided to extend the last date for submission of comments up to 31st October 2023.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had earlier emphasized the importance of the broadcast policy in articulating a vision for a robust broadcasting sector that showcases India's cultural diversity, heritage, and supports the nation's transition to a digital and empowered economy. A National Broadcasting Policy, outlining the vision, mission, strategies, and action points, is seen as a critical step to guide the development and growth of the broadcasting sector, especially in the context of new and emerging technologies.