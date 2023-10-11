TRAI extends date for inputs on ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ formulation paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a pre-consultation paper on Inputs for Formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy" on 21st September 2023. The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the pre-consultation paper was fixed as 10th October 2023.

Keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the above-mentioned pre-consultation paper, The TRAI has decided to extend the last date for submission of comments up to 31st October 2023.