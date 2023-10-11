comScore

Quantum Brief

TRAI extends date for inputs on ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ formulation paper

The TRAI has decided to extend the last date for submission of comments up to 31st October 2023.

By  Storyboard18Oct 11, 2023 5:59 PM
TRAI extends date for inputs on ‘National Broadcasting Policy’ formulation paper
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had earlier emphasized the importance of the broadcast policy in articulating a vision for a robust broadcasting sector that showcases India's cultural diversity, heritage, and supports the nation's transition to a digital and empowered economy. (Representative Image: Paul Einerhand via Unsplash)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a pre-consultation paper on Inputs for Formulation of "National Broadcasting Policy" on 21st September 2023. The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the pre-consultation paper was fixed as 10th October 2023.

Keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the above-mentioned pre-consultation paper, The TRAI has decided to extend the last date for submission of comments up to 31st October 2023.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had earlier emphasized the importance of the broadcast policy in articulating a vision for a robust broadcasting sector that showcases India's cultural diversity, heritage, and supports the nation's transition to a digital and empowered economy. A National Broadcasting Policy, outlining the vision, mission, strategies, and action points, is seen as a critical step to guide the development and growth of the broadcasting sector, especially in the context of new and emerging technologies.


Tags
First Published on Oct 11, 2023 5:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Cricket World Cup: MakeMyTrip launches campaign tested and validated by fans

Cricket World Cup: MakeMyTrip launches campaign tested and validated by fans

Quantum Brief

Indian auto industry rides high on record sales, new launches this festive season

Indian auto industry rides high on record sales, new launches this festive season

Quantum Brief

Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 years old: Big B’s take on brand endorsements

Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 years old: Big B’s take on brand endorsements

Quantum Brief

Hershey's Kisses unveils new campaign with Shraddha Kapoor

Hershey's Kisses unveils new campaign with Shraddha Kapoor

Quantum Brief

Asian Paints pays homage to dedicated people and pandals during Durga Puja with new campaign

Asian Paints pays homage to dedicated people and pandals during Durga Puja with new campaign

Quantum Brief

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee

Quantum Brief

Being Human Clothing onboards Alizeh as the face of their 'Women's Collection'

Being Human Clothing onboards Alizeh as the face of their 'Women's Collection'