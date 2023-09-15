TRAI extends date to receive comments on 'Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services' consultation paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a consultation paper on "Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" on 08th August 2023. The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper was initially fixed as 05th September 2023 and counter-comments as 19th September 2023.

However, due to requests received from stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, the last date for receiving written comments and counter comments was extended up to 19th September 2023 and 3rd October 2023, respectively.

Keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the above-mentioned consultation paper to enable for submission a comprehensive response to TRAI, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 3rd October 2023 and 17th October 2023, respectively.

No request for any further extension of time for submission of comments / counter-comments will be entertained.