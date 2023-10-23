comScore

Quantum Brief

TRAI grants extension on Spectrum Assignment consultation paper

The last dates for submission of written comments and counter comments have been extended up to 15th November 2023 and 29th November 2023 respectively.

By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2023
The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was fixed as 25th October 2023 and for counter comments as 8th November 2023.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a consultation paper on 'Assignment of Spectrum in E&V Bands, and Spectrum for Microwave Access (MWA) & Microwave Backbone (MWB)' on 27th September 2023.

Keeping in view the request of Industry associations for extension of time for submission of comments, the last dates for submission of written comments and counter comments have been extended up to 15th November 2023 and 29th November 2023 respectively.


First Published on Oct 23, 2023 10:57 AM

