TRAI grants extension on Spectrum Assignment consultation paper

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had released a consultation paper on 'Assignment of Spectrum in E&V Bands, and Spectrum for Microwave Access (MWA) & Microwave Backbone (MWB)' on 27th September 2023.

The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was fixed as 25th October 2023 and for counter comments as 8th November 2023.