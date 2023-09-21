TRAI initiates pre-consultation on National Broadcasting Policy formulation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a pre-consultation paper on the formulation of the "National Broadcasting Policy." This move comes in response to a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) dated July 13, 2023, asking TRAI to provide inputs under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997.

MIB had emphasized the importance of the broadcast policy in articulating a vision for a robust broadcasting sector that showcases India's cultural diversity, heritage, and supports the nation's transition to a digital and empowered economy. A National Broadcasting Policy, outlining the vision, mission, strategies, and action points, is seen as a critical step to guide the development and growth of the broadcasting sector, especially in the context of new and emerging technologies.