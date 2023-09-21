comScore

TRAI initiates pre-consultation on National Broadcasting Policy formulation

This initiative aims to address key issues that should be considered in the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy.

By  Storyboard18Sep 21, 2023 5:22 PM
A National Broadcasting Policy, outlining the vision, mission, strategies, and action points, is seen as a critical step to guide the development and growth of the broadcasting sector, especially in the context of new and emerging technologies. (Representative Image: Piotr Cichosz via Unsplash)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a pre-consultation paper on the formulation of the "National Broadcasting Policy." This move comes in response to a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) dated July 13, 2023, asking TRAI to provide inputs under Section 11 of the TRAI Act, 1997.

MIB had emphasized the importance of the broadcast policy in articulating a vision for a robust broadcasting sector that showcases India's cultural diversity, heritage, and supports the nation's transition to a digital and empowered economy. A National Broadcasting Policy, outlining the vision, mission, strategies, and action points, is seen as a critical step to guide the development and growth of the broadcasting sector, especially in the context of new and emerging technologies.

To gather input from stakeholders, a pre-consultation process has been initiated. Interested parties are invited to submit written comments on the pre-consultation paper by October 10, 2023. This initiative aims to address key issues that should be considered in the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy.


First Published on Sep 21, 2023 5:22 PM

