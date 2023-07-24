TRAI issues norms around draft consumer education

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued draft rules to amend the Telecommunication Consumers Education and Protection Fund Regulations, 2007, which pertain to a fund used for activities related to consumer education and protection in the telecom sector.

Originally notified in June 2007, the Telecommunication Consumers Education & Protection Fund (TCEPF) Regulations led to the creation of a fund dedicated to consumer education and protection programs, a report from Economic Times states.

TRAI has now proposed amendments to these regulations, and once approved, they will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

The regulator has invited stakeholders to provide their comments on the draft Telecommunication Consumers Education & Protection Fund (Sixth Amendment) Regulations, 2023, by August 14.

The proposed amendments were necessitated by certain changes. In 2020, Corporation Bank, where the fund was maintained, was merged with Union Bank of India. Additionally, the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, was replaced by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. As a result, relevant provisions in the principal regulations needed to be updated.