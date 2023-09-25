comScore

TRAI issues recommendations to boost telecom infrastructure in northeast India

TRAI conducted extensive consultations and interactions with key stakeholders, including meetings, progress reviews, and field visits, to assess the current state of telecom infrastructure and the challenges in its deployment.

By  Storyboard18Sep 25, 2023 9:29 AM
Despite several government initiatives to improve connectivity in the region, issues such as inadequate transmission bandwidth (optical fiber cable/microwave/satellite), difficult terrain, unreliable power supply, limitations in transmission media, poor return on investment prospects for telecom service providers, and right-of-way challenges have contributed to a significant digital divide in the region. (Image sourced from Moneycontrol)

On September 23, 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a set of recommendations focused on improving telecom infrastructure in northeastern states of India. The move aims to address the persistent challenges in providing high-speed mobile-based internet and fixed broadband connectivity in remote areas of northeastern India.

Despite several government initiatives to improve connectivity in the region, issues such as inadequate transmission bandwidth (optical fiber cable/microwave/satellite), difficult terrain, unreliable power supply, limitations in transmission media, poor return on investment prospects for telecom service providers, and right-of-way challenges have contributed to a significant digital divide. This divide hinders socio-economic progress, limits access to essential services and information, and widens the developmental gap between northeastern states and the rest of the country.

TRAI conducted extensive consultations and interactions with key stakeholders, including meetings, progress reviews, and field visits, to assess the current state of telecom infrastructure and the challenges in its deployment. The recommendations are designed to strengthen telecom infrastructure in the Northeast, bridge the digital divide, unlock economic potential, overcome geographical hurdles, promote collaboration, and enhance national security.

These measures are expected to boost the region's telecom backbone, facilitating seamless communication, efficient surveillance, and effective border coordination, ultimately benefiting all residents of the Northeastern States.


