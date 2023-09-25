comScore

TRAI releases consultation paper to Boost R&D in India's ICT Sector

The consultation paper draws insights from leading countries in R&D and innovation, such as Israel, South Korea, the United States.

TRAI recognizes the need for enhancing R&D in the ICT sector and aims to learn from international best practices while identifying policy and incentive interventions to propel India as a global leader in R&D. (Image source: News18)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a Consultation Paper on 'Encouraging R&D in Telecom, Broadcasting, and IT (ICT) Sectors' on September 22, 2023. The objective is to cultivate a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters R&D in the ICT sector, supported by government and private partnerships, to promote innovation and make India self-reliant while boosting exports in the ICT sector.

TRAI recognizes the need for enhancing R&D in the ICT sector and aims to learn from international best practices while identifying policy and incentive interventions to propel India as a global leader in R&D. The consultation paper delves into critical areas of improvement within the existing R&D ecosystem, focusing on education and training, the science system, and regulatory frameworks, including policies, programs, and intellectual property rights.

Technological advancements like 5G, 6G, AI, IoT, and quantum computing are rapidly evolving in the telecom, broadcasting, and IT sectors. TRAI highlights the importance of government-industry-academia collaboration, commercializing research, encouraging private investment, and strengthening intellectual property rights to harness the potential of these emerging trends.

The consultation paper also draws insights from leading countries in R&D and innovation, such as Israel, South Korea, the United States, and others, to learn from international best practices. Stakeholders are invited to provide their inputs by October 23, 2023.


