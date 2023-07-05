TV news channels still top choice for latest updates: Axis My India

Consumer viewing preferences and patterns might have changed with time but what remains constant is the popularity of news. As per the latest Axis My India July CSI Survey,44% view TV news channels as the most trusted source for latest updates. Following TV channels are social media at 23 percent and YouTube at 18 percent. Newspapers accounted for only 14 percent of news consumption, while YouTube Shorts had 7 percent.

On consumption habits, the survey says consumption of media (TV, Internet, Radio, etc.) has increased for 18 percent of families, depicting a significant dip in increased media consumption percentage by 6 percent from last month.

This decrease is depicted after an increase reflected last month at 24 percent (the highest since April 2023) majorly due to IPL. The overall net score which was at +4 last month, is at -4 this month. The increase in media viewership percentage could be majorly reflected among males (20 percent) and 18-25 year ols (29percent) compared to older age groups.

Another key aspect explored in the survey was the frequency of movie theatre visits in recent months. The findings reveal interesting patterns in consumer behaviour, where in out of all the respondents, 49 percent stated that they visited movie theatres once a month, 30 percent twice, 8percent thrice, and 13 percent more than three times. As a significant proportion of consumers visit movie theatres at least once a month, it could be apt to assume that a consistent interest in cinema as a form of entertainment is again rising back. This keenness is majorly witnessed amongst urban consumers (51 percent), and females (57 percent).