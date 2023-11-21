TV news data protocol remains unchanged: Weekly data access for broadcasters deferred

Despite recent discussions, for the time being, TV news broadcasters will continue to have access to four-week rolling average data only. Weekly data access, as approved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting(MIB), is not set to be implemented immediately, according to reliable sources.

The status quo is expected to persist in data sharing by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in the context of TV news.

The four-week rolling average was initially implemented upon the resumption of news genre ratings after a 17-month hiatus prompted by the alleged TRP scam.

Ratings for the news genre recommenced on March 17 of the previous year, as per the directive of MIB secretary Apurva Chandra.