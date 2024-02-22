comScore            

Uber signs MoU with ONDC to explore opportunities for Uber’s expansion

Uber's chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi stated that one of their ‘biggest’ growth strategies is to expand into low-income based, and they don’t want to be reduced to being an upper middle class product.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 4:22 PM
Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi stated that one of their ‘biggest’ growth strategies is to expand into low-income based, and they don’t want to be reduced to being an upper middle class product. (Image source: Unsplash)

Uber has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), to explore integration for expanding Uber’s range of ride-hailing offerings.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, had an interaction with Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys, where the former complimented the Indian Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) model. He also spoke about the ambitions of Uber for emerging markets like India.

Khosrowshahi stated that one of their ‘biggest’ growth strategies is to expand into low-income based, and they don’t want to be reduced to being an upper middle class product.

Further, their opportunities revolve around Uber bus, two wheelers and three wheelers. He went on to add that India was one of the difficult markets to build in, since the Indian customer was very demanding and did not want to pay for anything. He added that once a brand was able to crack India, it could become a model to expand to newer markets around the world.


First Published on Feb 22, 2024 4:22 PM

